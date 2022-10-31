Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 successfully conducted at VV Giri National Labour Institute

New Delhi : The V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), Noida is an autonomous institute of the Ministry of Labour & Employment involved in research, education, training, publication and consultancy in labour and related subjects. “Special Swachhata Campaign 2.0” from 2nd October to 31st October 2022 was conducted with the aim to ensure cleanliness by disposing scrap and optimizing the available space. Shri Amit Nirmal, DG, VVGNLI reviewed the activities under Special Campaign 2.0 every day. Enthusiastic participation of all the employees ensured the success of Swatchhta Special Campaign 2.0.

The campus has been divided into eight pockets/areas and a committee for each pocket/area has been formed to ensure every employee’s participation and an action plan has been prepared. Each pocket is monitored/owned by one faculty member/officer to ensure collective participation and accountability.

Cleanliness activities have been done every day including cleaning of substation, sports ground park, garden, old computer center of the library block and the old documentation room of the library block. Streamlining of the record room and converting files into digital form was given special focus.

The final achievements of 30 days of Swachhata Campaign 2.0 are listed below:

The Record room which houses a lot of old records is cleaned and all records got properly dusted, indexed and chronologically arranged. All physical records are converted into digital form. The library block and the adjacent areas were thoroughly cleaned to free up space and tidy the surroundings to create a clean and conducive atmosphere for study. Mega cleaning exercise was undertaken to ensure cleanliness in the hostel and training blocks. Residential block (type 5 quarters), lying vacant and covered with overgrown weeds was thoroughly cleaned. Both the parks in the residential block were cleared of the garbage giving them a new lease of life.

Special Campaign drives at VVGNLI (Photographs: Before and after).