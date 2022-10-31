Department of Sports organises Special Campaign 2.0 for swachhata and disposal of pending matters from 2nd to 31st Oct

New Delhi : Department of Sports has organised Special Campaign 2.0 in the Secretariat as well as in the various organisations under it, viz. Sports Authority of India (SAI), Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), National Sports University (NSU), National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) from 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022. The campaign was carried out with much vigour and enthusiasm throughout the country.

The emphasis of the campaign was on the field offices of the Department and its organisations. The cleanliness drives were undertaken in various remote locations. The highlight of the campaign was widespread participation of employees, sports enthusiasts and public. The achievement and progress of the campaign were monitored at the highest level and updates were uploaded in the SCPDM portal created by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. A Plog Run activity was also organised under the Swachhta Abhiyan banner. Social media was also involved for wide publicity of the campaign. Significant progress was achieved in disposal of pending matters and cleanliness by this Department and its organisations.

Department of Sports wishes to carry forward the idea of fit (Swasth) and litter free (Swachh) India to new heights in near future.

Some of the pics during the cleanliness drive (Clean Desk, Clean Section and Clean Corridor) in the Department of Sports are as under: