Union Minister, Piyush Goyal participates in ‘Run for Unity’ on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Krishi Bhawan

New Delhi : To commemorate 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31st October 2022 as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal today participated in ‘Run for Unity’ which was jointly organised by the Department of Food and Public Distribution and Department of Consumer Affairs.

Along with Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Shri Sudhanshu Pandey, officers and staff members, Shri Goyal observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for the deceased in the tragic accident in Morbi.

Shri Goyal paid floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ from the premises of Krishi Bhawan.

The Minister also administered the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas Pledge’ to the officials and staff of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

He then flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ from the premises of Krishi Bhawan. Patriotic slogans were chanted during and at the end of the event. The programme was attended by senior officers along with approximately 450 officers/officials from the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and their affiliated organisations like Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, had already placed a number of banners at various prominent locations in Krishi Bhawan and on the way to India Gate, where the ‘Run for Unity’ concluded.