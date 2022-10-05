Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar participated in Dussehra celebrations at Lal Qila Maidan in New Delhi today.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Dhankhar said, this is first public program in Delhi after taking over as the Vice President and he felt overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by everybody. He further said, true to the meaning of Ram Rajya, demonic and destructive forces are losing today and goodness is prevailing over them.

Mr Dhankhar congratulated Shri Dharmic Leela Committee on completing 100 glorious years and wished them all the best for their future endeavors. During the event, he also released the Ramalila Souvenir published by the committee.