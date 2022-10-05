India has emerged as the world’s largest producer and second largest exporter of sugar. In Sugar Season 2021-22, a record of more than five thousand Lakh metric tons sugarcane was produced in the country.

Out of this, 35 lakh metric ton sugar was diverted to ethanol production and 359 lakh metric ton sugar was produced by sugar mills. Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry said, the season has proven to be a watershed season for Indian Sugar Sector.

Records highest sugar exports of over 109 lakh metric ton has been registered.

The Ministry said, supportive international prices and Central government Policy led to this feat of Indian Sugar Industry. These exports earned foreign currency of about 40 thousand crore rupees.

It said, the success story of sugar industry is the outcome of synchronous and collaborative efforts of Central and State Governments, farmers, sugar mills with supportive overall ecosystem for business in the country.