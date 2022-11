New Delhi : Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the ex-officio President of the Indian Council of World Affairs chaired the 21st Governing Body Meeting & 20th Governing Council Meeting of ICWA at Sapru House in New Delhi today.

In his address, Vice President underlined that India is on rise like never before.

He emphasized the need to tell the story of ‘New India’ as the country embarks on an aspirational journey and stands as a shining example in the midst of changing global dynamics.