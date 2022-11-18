Odisha : NCSCDA Bhubaneswar to organise a job drive for Youth jobseekers on 22nd November, 2022

Bhubaneswar : National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Bhubaneswar is going to organise a job drive for Youth jobseekers (Partial PwDs can also apply) to fill up more than 3000 vacancies for the positions of diploma Engineer, Business Development Manager, Cluster Head, front Line officer, Delivery Executive, Examination Invigilator, Sales Executive, Technician, Packer etc with the minimum educational qualification including 8th class and above on date 22.11.2022, having age group of 18 to 35 years.

Under PwDs categories jobseekers with Partial (Not more than 40%) Locomotors Impairment candidates can participate.

Therefore all the job seekers with the above mentioned criteria are requested to come with all desired documents like photocopy of all educational certificates, Aadhar card, passport size photograph, disability certificate (if PwD) & filled in bio-data form etc.

Date: 22nd November 2022

Time: 09:30 AM

Age limit: 18 yrs to 35yrs

Education qualification: 8th class and Above

Salary: 11000-25000

Venue: NCSCDA (erstwhile VRCH)

Plot- 1, 2, 5 & 6, Gandamunda, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar

(Landmark – In front of Madhusudan Das Park)

For more information contact: 0674-2352317