Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar acknowledges contribution of ‘Annadata’ towards nation-building, describes agriculture as the backbone of Indian economy

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over the 61st convocation ceremony of ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) in New Delhi today. In his convocation address, he emphasized that agricultural education should become the epicentre of research, innovation and entrepreneurship for the progress of the country.

Highlighting that agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy, Shri Dhankhar acknowledged the tremendous contribution of the ‘Annadata’ towards the overall progress of the nation. He commended the commitment of the country’s farm sector which made it possible to ensure food security for over 800 million people, even when the world was in the midst of a pandemic.

The Vice President lauded India’s efforts towards marking the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets, and its significance for the agriculture sector across the world. He also noted the increasing use of cutting-edge technology in agriculture, including drones, which is transforming this sector in tandem with changing times.

Shri Dhankhar dwelled upon the steps taken to uplift the farm sector. ₹2.2 lakh crore has been transferred to over 11.4 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi initiative, he noted in his address.

Vice President Dhankhar highlighted that the immense talent pool of ICAR-IARI is drawn from all sections which truly represent India. “It is drawn from the segment that has the most authentic enterprise, mission and passion to give everything for the country,” he said.

Shri Dhankhar urged the young minds to take pride in India’s achievements and its credentials as the Mother of Democracy. Describing the Parliament as the temple of democracy, the Vice President said it is meant for dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation, and should not become a platform for disruption and disturbance. The privileges granted under Article 105 of the Constitution come with heavy responsibility, and are not unqualified, the Vice President said.

Observing that no civil or criminal case can be filed against members for what they say inside the House, Shri Dhankhar stressed that every word spoken in Parliament should be after due thought and consideration. “Parliament cannot be allowed to become a platform with free fall of information,” he added.

During the convocation, Vice President Dhankhar presented the Merit Medals and Awards to the meritorious students of ICAR-IARI, and also released 16 different varieties of cereals, fruits and vegetables. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Kailash Choudhary, senior officials and scientists of ICAR-IARI and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.