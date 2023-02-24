Two day Conference on “Sustainable Development in India: Evolution and Legal Perspectives” begins at Udaipur tomorrow

The Law Commission of India, Ministry of Law. & Justice, Govt. of India, in association with University College of Law, Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU), Udaipur is holding a Conference on “Sustainable Development in India: Evolution and Legal Perspectives” at MLSU, Udaipuron 25th and 26th of February, 2023. This event will provide a platform for exchange of ideas and deliberation on issues pertaining to the genesis and development of the concept of Sustainable Development, particularly in reference the contemporary scenario. The conference will begin on the 25thof February, 2023 with the welcome address by the Hon’ble Mr.Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chairperson, Law Commission of India and Prof. I.V. Trivedi, Vice Chancellor, MLSU, Udaipur. The occasion will be graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Kiren Rijiju ji,Hon’ble Minister for Law and Justice, Prof. S.P.Singh Baghel ji,Hon’ble Minister of State for Law and Justice, Hon’ble Mr. Justice M.M.Srivastava, Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, other Judges of the Rajasthan High Court, Professors and legal luminaries.

The conference consists of three Thematic Sessions on the subject, namely, ‘Thematic SessionI-Evolution Aspects’, ‘Thematic SessionII – Environmental Aspects’, ‘Thematic SessionIII-Socio-legal Aspects’. In Thematic Session I, key speakers are Dr. Rajshree Chaudhary (Dean, University College of Law, MLSU),Prof. Jeevan Kumar and Hon’ble Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati.In Thematic Session II,key speakers are Dr.Shilpa Seth, Prof. M.K.Ramesh, Prof. T.T. Sreekumar, Hon’ble Mr Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Hon’ble Mr Justice K.T.Sankaran, Member, Law Commission of India.In Thematic Session III,key speakers are Shri R.L.Bhat, (Retired Dean, Faculty of Law, MLSU), Prof. D.P.Verma,Member, Law Commission of India, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Vineet Mathur and Dr. Raka Arya.

The Conference will conclude with the Valedictory Session to be held on the 26th of February, 2023. The vote of thanks shall be delivered by Prof. Anand Paliwal, Member, Law Commission of India.