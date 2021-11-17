Uttarakhand Tribal Festival organised by State Tribal Research Cum-Cultural Centre and Museum (T.R.I.) concludes

New Delhi : On the occasion of the 146th Birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, State Tribal Research Cum-Cultural Centre and Museum (T.R.I.) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs organised Uttarakhand Tribal Festival from the 11th of November to the 13th of November 2021 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The vibrant festival witnessed a large number of visitors who attended the Local Arts and Crafts Exhibition and welcomed engaging and enthusiastic participation by tribal communities of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Orissa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and notable artists and craft persons from tribal areas of around 15 states of India. Displaying their creative arts, academic and cultural achievements, students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) of Uttarakhand also participated enthusiastically in the festival.

Artisans and craftspersons from Nagaland, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and other states displayed indigenous handmade products for sale. They showcased a variety of handicrafts, jewellery, winter wear collections, tribal fusion fashion, paintings, carpets, traditional medicines and more. Lively activities such as Aipan Painting and Pottery Making were also conducted and refreshments were distributed to the participants.

On this occasion, S. S. Toliya, Director Tribal Welfare Department, Uttarakhand, announced that the event truly imbibed the spirit of “Aatmnirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”. It was an effort by the Department to provide a platform for tribal artisans and craftpersons to manifest their talents and provide financial benefits.

Artisans of the Angami tribe of Nagaland exhibited hand-woven winter wear created from Cashmilon wool. Oraon tribes from Jharkhand produced Handmade Artificial Jewellery together with the tribes of West Bengal who brought Handmade Jute bags, dolls, toys and ethnic Kurtis. Besides, Ethnic Mekhla and Dokhonasaree made by the Rabha, Bodo and Mising tribe of Assam, ethnic traditional jewellery from Rajasthan, Gond paintings from Madhya Pradesh, Artworks from Punjab, Kalamkari Prints made from natural colours and Handblock prints made by Pedana Tribe from Andhra Pradesh stole the spotlight of the exhibition.

An artisan, Khreilazomo Kiewhuo from Kohima, Nagaland expressed her happiness in attending the festival. Further, she appreciated the Tribal Department’s efforts to promote the cultural diversity of India and its various employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen. She also mentioned that she was a representative of the seven sister states and that this was her first visit to Uttarakhand.

Another artisan, Anupa Kujur from Ranchi, Jharkhand acknowledged the initiative of the government to promote the country’s art and culture, unite them under one roof and provide benefits to artisans and craftsmen. Her stall was flooded with customers and she seemed delighted to be attending the festival.

The indigenous tribal artisans of Uttarakhand like Bhotiyas, Tahru, Raji, Boksa and Jaunsari also displayed arts and crafts like Driftwood art, hats and jackets, paintings, carpets, woollen wears and lots more.

The Cultural evening witnessed various musical cultural programmes by students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and tribal groups from Orissa, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. Renowned artist like Reshma Saha and Rajendra Chauhan attracted the eyeballs of the audience. The evening concluded with a spellbound performance by renowned singer Govind Digari. The audience could not resist dancing to the tunes of Pahadi, Punjabi and Hindi songs.

N.S. Napalchiyal, former Chief Secretary and former Chairman, Uttarakhand Tribal Commission addressed the closing ceremony of the Uttarakhand Tribal Festival in the presence of Shri S. S. Toliya,Director Uttarakhand Tribal Welfare Department, , Shri Yogendra Rawat,Additional Director, Uttarakhand Tribal Welfare Department, and other dignitaries in Dehradun, in the closing ceremony of the event. The remarkable cultural performances by the tribal artists exuded the essence of Unity in the Diversity of India.

The most notable feature of the three-day-long festival was the Experiential Gallery which won the appreciation of Union Cabinet Minister Shri Arjun Munda and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami .

Tribal Artisans and Craftspersons from 15 states displayed and sold their exquisite handmade products at the exhibition in Uttarakhand Tribal Festival. The cultural performances by tribal community artists like Tharu, Bhotiya, Raji and Jausari left the audience awe-struck. Renowned artist Kishan Mahipal enthralled the audience with his musical and cultural programme in the evening.

Rajeev Solanki, Research Officer, Uttarakhand Tribal Welfare Department, congratulated the participants, artisans and craftspersons from distant states and places to attend the festival. He announced that the festival aptly depicted traditional values, culture and art and assured the communities that the Department would continuously work for their amelioration and prosperous future, he also added that such events would be organized regularly to promote traditional culture and heritage.

In continuation to the Uttarkhand Tribal Festival, the State Tribal Research Cum-Cultural Centre and Museum Uttarakhand conducted various cultural activities at the TRI Campus, Dehradun to celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ as declared by the Government of India.ITI Khatima, Uttarakhand also organised sports activities on this occasion. The Hon’ble Governor of Uttarakhand Lt. Gen (Retd.) Gurmit Singh felicitated the alumni of Eklavya Model Residential Schools- Kalsi, Dehradun at Raj Bhawan, Uttarakhand along with the Principal Shri G. C. Badoni and Vice Principal Smt. Sudha Painuli, for their exceptional achievements in academics.