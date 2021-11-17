President Ram Nath Kovind visits Adarsh Village Sui in Bhiwani, Haryana

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind visited Sui village in Bhiwani district of Haryana today (November 17, 2021) and inaugurated various public facilities there. This village is being developed as ‘Adarsh Gram’ by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust under Haryana Government’s scheme Swa-Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana (SPAGY).

Speaking on the occasion, the President noted that Shri SK Jindal and his family have made immense contribution in making Sui village a model village. He said that it is a good example of attachment and gratitude towards our motherland. He expressed confidence that by making good use of school, library, drinking water facilities and other amenities developed in the village, children and youth of this village would make remarkable achievements in the field of education, health and sports.

The President said that rural development is the basis of national development in our village dominated economy. He appreciated the Government of Haryana for conceiving and implementing the Adarsh Gram Yojana. He said that if all of us work for the development of our villages, then our country would become a developed nation. He was confident that other people would also get inspiration from such examples and come forward for the development of villages.