Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews progress of India’s First International Multimodal Logistics Park at Jogighopa ,Assam

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited the construction site of India’s first International Multi Modal Logistics park in Jogighopa, Assam to review the progress today. Shri Sonowal said the jetty at the park is likely to be completed within this year. Union Minister expressed satisfaction at the pace of work as the road and railway connectivity is also aimed at completion by end of this year.



Speaking on the occasion, the Shri Sonowal said, “For the swift development of the Northeast India, our dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has been taking many revolutionary steps to revitalise our economy. Prime Minister Modi ji’s vision of transformation via transportation has enabled the entire region of Northeast to revamp their transportation network. As the construction of this crucial Multi Modal Park goes on in a swift pace, it is likely to unlock huge potential for the region along with the neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has been conceived to revive and rejuvenate the transportation to become an efficient & effective agent of change. In order to ensure trickle down of economic prosperity, the PM Gati Shakti NMP aims at strengthening the coastal regions of both sea and rivers. I call upon everyone to join this wonderful initiative and make it a grand success.”



The park is being developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Government . First such MMLP, it is being made by NHIDCL in Jogighopa of Assam. The park will be connected to road, rail, air and waterways. This is being developed in 317-acre land along the Brahmaputra.



The distance of 154 km between Jogighopa and Guwahati will be covered by making a 4-lane road on this stretch, a 3-km rail line will connect Jogighopa station to the MMLP, another 3-km rail link will connect it to the IWT, and the road to newly developed Rupsi airport will be upgraded to 4-lanes for easier connectivity.







The MMLP will have all the facilities like, warehouse, railway siding, cold storage, custom clearance house, yard facility, workshops, petrol pumps, truck parking, administrative building, boarding lodging, eating joints, water treatment plant, etc.