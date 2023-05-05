CSIR-NIScPR organized a “Science-Society Connect: Inculcating Scientific Temper in Young Mind” Program at Government Girls Secondary School (Sarvodaya Vidyalaya), Burari, New Delhi.



The primary objective of this program was to foster a scientific temper among young minds and promote science education.



Shri C B Singh (Head, Jigyasa, Training and HR Division) welcomed the students and gave an introduction of CSIR & CSIR-NIScPR. This was followed by a talk on “Achievements of CSIR” with Quiz by by Dr. Suman Ray (Jigyasa Nodal PI). Furthermore, herbal health awareness was done through a talk on “Medicinal Plants” with interactive session through Quiz by Dr. Suman Ray.



The students were motived towards Science through Animated movie shows on “Life below water” and “Indian Astronauts who made it to space”. Distribution of NIScPR publications “Vigyan Pragati”, Science reporter and “Ayur Vatika bulletin was also done.



