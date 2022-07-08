Union Minister of State for Tourism Shri Ajay Bhatt reviews the activities and status of the Central Institutes of Hotel Management

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Tourism and Defence Shri Ajay Bhatt reviewed the activities and status of the Central Institutes of Hotel Management on 6th July, 2022, in hybrid mode. Shri Gyan Bhushan, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, Directors of National Council for Hotel Management, Noida and HoD of IHM, Pusa, representing the principal were present physically.

The meeting started with a welcome addressed by Shri Gyan Bhushan Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism. Shri Bhushan also gave a brief presentation about the Academic programs run by the Institute. Both the Principals of IHM were given an opportunity to brief on the Academic program run by institute. Faculties position, admission position, placement position and the activities undertaken as per instruction of Ministry of Tourism.

Shri Ajay Bhatt lauded and encouraged the academic performance and ranking of the IHMs, nationally and globally. He also congratulated all the Institutes and conveyed his best wishes for the valuable contribution of IHMs in Nation Building. Shri Ajay Bhatt highlighted the other activities undertaken by the IHMs under EBSB, AKAM, and Yoga Dayand also appreciated the active participation of each institute even during the pandemic situation.

With the strong hope Shri Bhatt mentioned that the admission and the financial strength of the Institutes will be improved in coming future. Adding to this he also motivated all the Principals to continue the good work with the same spirit.