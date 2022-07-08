2nd T20I: India to take on England at Birmingham on Saturday

London: In cricket, India will take England tomorrow in the second T-20 International of the three-match series at Birmingham at 7 p.m. India is leading the 3-match series 1-0 with last night’s win in the first encounter at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton. The visitors beat hosts England by 50 runs. Chasing a victory target of 199 runs, England were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs.

Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for India, having bagged four wickets. Hardik Pandya was declared Player of the Match. The third match will be played on Sunday at Nottingham.