Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra participated as Chief Guest in the International Day of Yoga 2022 at Kargil

New Delhi :On the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra participated as the Chief Guest at the Yoga function in Kargil in Ladakh today, along with officials of the Union Territory of Ladakh, other dignitaries and students.

Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra speaking on the occasion said that it is his privilege to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Kargil and appreciated the role and contribution of the people of Ladakh in the development of the country. He said Yoga should be adopted by all.

Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra said that Yoga has been recognized and adopted by crores of people across the world, due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Due to these efforts on this day crores of people across the world are taking part in the International Day of Yoga.