Ancient science of Yoga is India’s invaluable gift to the world – Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi :The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today joined the International Yoga Day celebrations along with hundreds of other participants at an event organized by the Ministry of Tourism at Parade Ground in Secunderabad. The Vice President performed Yoga and addressed the participants during the program.

In his address, Shri Naidu said that the ancient science of Yoga is India’s invaluable gift to the world and asked everyone to make Yoga part of their daily lives and reap its benefits. He also emphasized the need for undertaking further research on Yoga as a wellness solution.

Describing the meaning of Yoga as ‘to join’ or ‘to unite’, Shri Naidu said it emphasizes the unity and harmony between the mind and body, and man & nature. “On this occasion, I would urge everyone to work for the unity and harmony among all sections of the society.”

The Vice President stressed the need to take inspiration from our ancient philosophy, and work for not just transforming our minds and bodies but also the overall transformation of the nation. Quoting from Gita, he described ‘Yoga’ as ‘Excellence in action’ and wanted this to be the ‘mantra’ for every Indian to take the country forward. “If you excel in your chosen field and perform your duties honestly, the nation will certainly progress faster”, he added.

Emphasizing the importance of good health in one’s life, Shri Naidu highlighted the importance of events like ‘International Yoga Day’ in promoting good health and happiness among the citizens.

Mentioning this year’s theme for Yoga Day – ‘Yoga for Humanity’, the Vice President underlined the role Yoga in ensuring holistic physical and mental health and well-being among the masses. Referring to increasing mental health issues due to COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the pandemic has made Yoga altogether more important to build resilience and improve our health.

Complimenting the Union Ministry of Culture for its efforts in promoting Yoga, the Vice President said that Yoga reflects Indian culture of harmony with nature, love for all living beings and spirituality. “We should be proud of this glorious gift from our forefathers and spread & promote Yoga across the world for the larger welfare of humanity,” he added.

The Vice President also said that Yoga has no barrier of age, caste, religion and regions. “It is universal,” he emphasized and asked people to practice, propagate and feel proud of Yoga.

Union Minister, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Olympian PV Sindhu, and others participated in the mega event.