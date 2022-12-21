Union Minister of Sate for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar addresses media on Tribal Empowerment in New Delhi

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Sate for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar addressed the media on Tribal Empowerment in New Delhi. She spoke about various initiatives of the Government taken for the upliftment of tribal population and the progress made in empowering tribal population.

Addressing the media, she said, “The allocation for STC funds has been increased from Rs. 19,437 cr in 2014-15 to Rs. 87,585 cr. in 2022-23 and the allocation for Ministry of Tribal affairs has also been increased from Rs. 3832 cr. in 2014-15 to Rs. 8407 cr. in 2022-23. She said that this is a very commendable step for the development of tribal area in all directions”.

Smt Bharati Pravin Pawar also said that on the CBSE pattern in Eklavya Model Residential schools more than 1 lakh students are enrolled and are getting education along with sports facilities.

She further said that various scholarship schemes such as for pre and post Matric scholarship schemes, National Overseas scholarship scheme are ensuring that tribal students are getting quality education in a continuous manner. She also informed that National scholarship for Higher education for ST students is helping tribal students to enrol into premier institutes such as IITs , NITs , IIMs.

Smt.Bharati Pravin Pawar also pointed out, “Under Van Dhan Yojana more than 3000 self Help groups are benefitting women who have been linked to international marketing through TRIFED.”

She also informed about Tribal museums which are necessary to educate future generations about contribution of tribals.

She informed that Under Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana, 36 thousand villages have been identified, through this the government is giving budget to them today, through this budget, basic facilities are being created in the villages.”