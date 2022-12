Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Odisha witnesses its first case of sub-variant of Coronavirus BF.7 , which has created a havoc in China, by continuous rise in the Covid cases .

Besides, till now in the month of October two cases of BF.7 was detected by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

Notably, the BF.7 variant is a new form of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. The break out of the new variant in some of the western countries has now emerged as a concern for mankind.