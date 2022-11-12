Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Pune and Bangkok

New Delhi : Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has inaugurated a direct flight from Pune to Bangkok, today.

The flight will operate between Pune-Bangkok-Pune effective 12th November 2022 (Today). It will operate on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on this route as per the following schedule:

Flight No Sector Dep Arr. Frequency Aircraft SG 81 PNQ-BKK 18:45 00:40 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun B-737 SG 82 BKK-PNQ 14:15 17:10 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun B-737

In his address, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that this air connectivity between Pune and Bangkok will encourage the bilateral exchange between India and Thailand in the domain of trade, education and investment.

Minister further said that Pune Airport is an important airport in the country and the government is giving impetus to its infrastructure development. The new terminal of this airport will be completed by the September next year, the new international cargo terminal is expected to be developed by December 2024. Meanwhile, an integrated air cargo terminal for both international and domestic use will be developed by March 2023. A multi-level parking has already been developed and will open soon.

SpiceJet’s Flight SG 81 will depart from Pune at 1845 hrs. and arrive in Bangkok at 0040 hrs and Flight SG 82 will depart from Bangkok at 1415 hrs. and arrive in Pune at 1710 hrs. Aircraft Boeing 737 will be operating on this route.

The inauguration was graced by Shri Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, and other dignitaries from MoCA, AAI, SpiceJet, and local administration from Pune.

