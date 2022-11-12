Autonomous bodies of the Ministry of Culture organise a variety of cultural programs for visitors at India Gate today

Three major autonomous bodies of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, organized a variety of programmes at the India Gate Lawns in New Delhi today. These included Street Play by the National School of Drama, musical band Performances by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, and ‘Portrait Painting’ by the Lalit Kala Akademi.

The cultural programmes will be organised tomorrow also. The ‘Portrait Painting’ will begin at 4 PM, while the cultural programmes will begin at 6 PM.

This Cultural performances are part of campaign named, Kalanjali , under which cultural programmes are to be organised at Central Vista every week.

In the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India is celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and National School of Drama being a premier theater institution of India is participating in the celebration throughout the year and organizing several programs. One of the major series of programmes organized was “Each One Save One”, Cyber Safety and Security, and other programmes that raised awareness about social issues such as blood donation.The play aimed to educate the audience on a variety of topics such as online fraud, security measures, and legal provisions.

Another event organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi was the music performance by the famous Been player Shri Ramvir Nath Jogi and his team. It is worth noting that playing the Been is a type of music that has been practiced since ancient times. It is known by many names in India, including ‘Tumbi’, ‘Nagasar’, ‘Sapera Bansuri’, ‘Nagaswaram’, and ‘Mahudi’, and lute players are known as ‘Been Jogi’. Simultaneously, on November 13, 2022 the second performance will be by Mridangam artist Shri P. Vetri Boopathy and his team ‘Rudraksham’.

The Lalit Kala Akademi also hosted a ‘Portrait Painting’ programme in which 10 artists created different paintings such as pencil sketching, charcoal sketching, and watercolor paintings.

The Ministry of Culture has frequently organized programmes commemorating Mahatma Gandhi, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy at India Gate. They are linked to many social issues and topics ranging from great freedom fighters such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to women empowerment and cyber crime. All visitors are welcome to attend these events for free and witness the emerging picture of new India.