Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Hubli and Delhi

New Delhi : Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, inaugurated a direct flight from Hubli to Delhi, today. The fight will operate all seven days a week as per the following schedule.

Flt No. From To Freq. Dep. time Arr. time Acft Eff from 6E 5624 Delhi Hubli 1234567 10:00 12:45 Airbus 14 November 2022 6E 5625 Hubli Delhi 1234567 13:15 15:45

IndiGo’s Flight 6E 5624 will depart from Delhi at 1000 hrs. and arrive in Hubli at 1245 hrs. and Flight 6E 5625 will depart from Hubli at 1315 hrs. and arrive in Delhi at 1545 hrs.

In his inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya said that Hubli airport works as a gateway for the residents of northern Karnataka and southern Maharashtra. The Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid due attention to its infrastructure development. The new terminal building has been developed, the ILS system installed, the runway is being further extended and the Hubli’s FTO will be operationalised from next year. The Minister also appreciated Hubli Airport’s performance with regard to the use of renewable energy.

The inauguration was graced by Shri Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Mines and Coal, Govt of India, Shri Ramesh Bidhuri, MP – Lok Sabha, Shri Arvind Chandrakant Bellad, MLA Hubli-Dharwad-West, Shri Jagadish Shettar, MLA Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Shri Abbayya Prasad, MLA Hubli-Dharwad-East, Shri Veeresh Anchatgeri, Mayor Hubli. In addition, Shri R. K. Singh, IAS (R), Principal Advisor to Managing Director, IndiGo, and other dignitaries from MoCA, AAI, IndiGo, and local administration from Hubli were also present.