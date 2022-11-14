Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of October 2022

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of October 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of October 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.2% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.5% for rural and 91.8% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. October 2022 over October 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Oct. 2022 (Prov.) Sep. 2022 (Final) Oct. 2021 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 6.98 6.50 6.77 7.56 7.27 7.41 4.07 5.04 4.48 CFPI 7.30 6.53 7.01 8.53 8.77 8.60 0.31 1.78 0.85

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: October,2022 over September,2022

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Oct.22 Sep.22 Oct.22 Sep.22 Oct.22 Sep.22 CPI (General) 177.9 176.4 0.85 175.3 174.1 0.69 176.7 175.3 0.80 CFPI 176.4 174.4 1.15 182.6 181.0 0.88 178.6 176.7 1.08

Note: Figures of October 2022 are provisional.

Next date of release: 12th December 2022 (Monday) for November 2022.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September 2022 (Final) and October 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September 2022 (Final) and October 2022 (Provisional) IV Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2022 (Provisional)

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September 2022 (Final) and October 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Sep. 22 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Sep. 22 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Sep. 22 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 162.9 164.6 6.59 164.9 166.4 9.67 163.5 165.2 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 206.7 208.8 2.73 213.7 214.9 3.61 209.2 210.9 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 169.0 170.3 0.36 170.9 171.9 0.43 169.7 170.9 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 169.5 170.9 5.33 170.1 171.0 6.61 169.7 170.9 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 194.1 191.6 2.81 179.3 177.7 3.56 188.7 186.5 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 164.1 162.2 2.90 167.5 165.7 2.89 165.7 163.8 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 176.9 184.8 4.41 220.8 228.6 6.04 191.8 199.7 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 169.0 169.7 1.73 169.2 169.9 2.38 169.1 169.8 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 120.8 121.1 0.97 123.1 123.4 1.36 121.6 121.9 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 199.1 201.6 1.79 193.6 196.3 2.50 197.3 199.8 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 175.4 175.8 1.13 161.1 161.6 1.26 169.4 169.9 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 184.8 185.6 5.54 190.4 191.6 5.55 187.4 188.4 1 Food and beverages 54.18 175.5 177.3 36.29 181.8 183.3 45.86 177.8 179.5 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 194.5 194.9 1.36 199.7 200.1 2.38 195.9 196.3 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 184.7 186.1 4.72 175.0 175.5 5.58 180.9 181.9 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 183.3 184.4 0.85 161.7 162.6 0.95 174.3 175.3 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 184.5 185.9 5.57 173.0 173.6 6.53 179.9 181.0 4 Housing – – – 21.67 169.5 171.1 10.07 169.5 171.1 5 Fuel and light 7.94 179.7 180.8 5.58 179.2 180.0 6.84 179.5 180.5 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 173.6 174.4 3.87 165.0 166.0 3.80 169.5 170.4 6.1.02 Health 6.83 180.2 181.2 4.81 173.8 174.6 5.89 177.8 178.7 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 166.9 167.4 9.73 158.2 158.8 8.59 162.3 162.9 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 170.0 170.6 2.04 165.8 166.3 1.68 167.6 168.2 6.1.05 Education 3.46 176.2 176.5 5.62 170.9 171.2 4.46 173.1 173.4 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 170.8 172.0 3.47 171.1 172.3 3.89 170.9 172.1 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 173.1 173.9 29.53 166.1 166.8 28.32 169.7 170.5 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 176.4 177.9 100.00 174.1 175.3 100.00 175.3 176.7 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 174.4 176.4 29.62 181.0 182.6 39.06 176.7 178.6

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Oct. 21 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Oct. 21 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Oct. 21 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 146.1 164.6 12.66 150.1 166.4 10.86 147.4 165.2 12.08 1.1.02 Meat and fish 202.5 208.8 3.11 208.4 214.9 3.12 204.6 210.9 3.08 1.1.03 Egg 170.1 170.3 0.12 173.0 171.9 -0.64 171.2 170.9 -0.18 1.1.04 Milk and products 158.4 170.9 7.89 159.2 171.0 7.41 158.7 170.9 7.69 1.1.05 Oils and fats 198.8 191.6 -3.62 176.6 177.7 0.62 190.6 186.5 -2.15 1.1.06 Fruits 152.6 162.2 6.29 159.3 165.7 4.02 155.7 163.8 5.20 1.1.07 Vegetables 170.4 184.8 8.45 214.4 228.6 6.62 185.3 199.7 7.77 1.1.08 Pulses and products 165.2 169.7 2.72 165.3 169.9 2.78 165.2 169.8 2.78 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 121.6 121.1 -0.41 122.5 123.4 0.73 121.9 121.9 0.00 1.1.10 Spices 170.6 201.6 18.17 166.8 196.3 17.69 169.3 199.8 18.02 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 168.8 175.8 4.15 155.4 161.6 3.99 163.2 169.9 4.11 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 173.6 185.6 6.91 175.9 191.6 8.93 174.7 188.4 7.84 1 Food and beverages 165.5 177.3 7.13 171.5 183.3 6.88 167.7 179.5 7.04 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 191.2 194.9 1.94 197.0 200.1 1.57 192.7 196.3 1.87 3.1.01 Clothing 168.9 186.1 10.18 160.8 175.5 9.14 165.7 181.9 9.78 3.1.02 Footwear 164.8 184.4 11.89 144.4 162.6 12.60 156.3 175.3 12.16 3 Clothing and footwear 168.3 185.9 10.46 158.3 173.6 9.67 164.3 181.0 10.16 4 Housing – – – 163.6 171.1 4.58 163.6 171.1 4.58 5 Fuel and light 165.5 180.8 9.24 162.2 180.0 10.97 164.2 180.5 9.93 6.1.01 Household goods and services 162.0 174.4 7.65 154.3 166.0 7.58 158.4 170.4 7.58 6.1.02 Health 172.5 181.2 5.04 163.5 174.6 6.79 169.1 178.7 5.68 6.1.03 Transport and communication 159.5 167.4 4.95 152.2 158.8 4.34 155.7 162.9 4.62 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 163.2 170.6 4.53 155.1 166.3 7.22 158.6 168.2 6.05 6.1.05 Education 169.0 176.5 4.44 160.3 171.2 6.80 163.9 173.4 5.80 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 161.1 172.0 6.77 160.3 172.3 7.49 160.8 172.1 7.03 6 Miscellaneous 164.7 173.9 5.59 157.0 166.8 6.24 161.0 170.5 5.90 General Index (All Groups) 166.3 177.9 6.98 164.6 175.3 6.50 165.5 176.7 6.77 Consumer Food Price Index 164.4 176.4 7.30 171.4 182.6 6.53 166.9 178.6 7.01

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September 2022 (Final) and October 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Sep. 22 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Sep. 22 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Sep. 22 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 178.2 180.2 3.64 181.9 182.6 4.58 179.6 181.1 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 182.8 183.4 0.06 — — 0.10 182.8 183.4 3 Assam 2.63 181.1 181.3 0.79 175.1 176.3 1.77 179.9 180.3 4 Bihar 8.21 170.9 173.2 1.62 177.3 178.8 5.14 171.8 174.0 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 173.4 174.0 1.22 169.2 169.6 1.46 171.8 172.3 6 Delhi 0.28 165.8 166.8 5.64 165.1 165.2 2.77 165.1 165.3 7 Goa 0.14 170.4 169.6 0.25 167.0 167.5 0.19 168.3 168.3 8 Gujarat 4.54 172.1 173.3 6.82 165.5 166.4 5.60 168.4 169.4 9 Haryana 3.30 173.3 175.4 3.35 168.6 170.1 3.32 171.1 172.9 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 164.8 166.8 0.26 170.7 172.9 0.67 165.9 167.9 11 Jharkhand 1.96 171.8 173.9 1.39 176.8 179.5 1.69 173.7 176.0 12 Karnataka 5.09 175.1 176.3 6.81 181.0 182.2 5.89 178.3 179.5 13 Kerala 5.50 180.8 181.6 3.46 178.5 179.8 4.55 180.0 181.0 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 176.5 177.2 3.97 178.0 178.8 4.48 177.1 177.9 15 Maharashtra 8.25 177.8 178.9 18.86 169.4 171.1 13.18 172.2 173.7 16 Manipur 0.23 191.3 189.6 0.12 171.5 170.4 0.18 185.0 183.5 17 Meghalaya 0.28 164.0 163.2 0.15 170.8 171.6 0.22 166.1 165.8 18 Mizoram 0.07 185.3 186.8 0.13 171.6 172.1 0.10 176.9 177.8 19 Nagaland 0.14 185.6 186.6 0.12 173.5 174.0 0.13 180.5 181.2 20 Odisha 2.93 177.5 178.4 1.31 170.6 171.0 2.18 175.6 176.3 21 Punjab 3.31 171.3 172.4 3.09 163.5 164.1 3.21 167.8 168.7 22 Rajasthan 6.63 172.2 173.4 4.23 170.6 171.6 5.51 171.6 172.8 23 Sikkim 0.06 192.0 193.3 0.03 177.5 178.5 0.05 187.3 188.5 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 180.3 182.2 9.20 180.8 182.7 7.25 180.6 182.5 25 Telangana 3.16 187.5 190.7 4.41 181.8 182.7 3.74 184.4 186.3 26 Tripura 0.35 192.2 196.7 0.14 183.3 185.8 0.25 189.9 193.9 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 174.2 175.8 9.54 174.8 175.9 12.37 174.4 175.8 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 172.3 172.6 0.73 173.1 175.6 0.91 172.6 173.7 29 West Bengal 6.99 184.8 185.9 7.20 181.5 182.6 7.09 183.2 184.3 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 189.9 193.7 0.07 169.2 176.3 0.06 179.4 184.9 31 Chandigarh 0.02 172.5 174.5 0.34 164.6 165.7 0.17 165.0 166.2 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 159.3 162.3 0.04 170.4 170.8 0.03 166.7 168.0 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 180.0 180.8 0.02 169.5 169.7 0.02 175.6 176.2 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 185.0 186.0 0.72 184.6 186.2 0.94 184.9 186.1 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 194.1 186.8 0.01 173.9 173.1 0.01 183.8 179.8 36 Puducherry 0.08 182.9 183.7 0.27 179.4 179.6 0.17 180.3 180.6 All India 100.00 176.4 177.9 100.00 174.1 175.3 100.00 175.3 176.7

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Oct. 21 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Oct. 21 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Oct. 21 Index

(Final) Oct. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 166.8 180.2 8.03 169.4 182.6 7.79 167.8 181.1 7.93 2 Assam 170.8 181.3 6.15 168.2 176.3 4.82 170.3 180.3 5.87 3 Bihar 163.6 173.2 5.87 168.9 178.8 5.86 164.4 174.0 5.84 4 Chhattisgarh 163.8 174.0 6.23 163.7 169.6 3.60 163.8 172.3 5.19 5 Delhi 158.0 166.8 5.57 160.6 165.2 2.86 160.5 165.3 2.99 6 Gujarat 161.5 173.3 7.31 156.1 166.4 6.60 158.4 169.4 6.94 7 Haryana 161.8 175.4 8.41 158.8 170.1 7.12 160.4 172.9 7.79 8 Himachal Pradesh 160.1 166.8 4.18 163.7 172.9 5.62 160.8 167.9 4.42 9 Jharkhand 162.5 173.9 7.02 168.9 179.5 6.28 164.9 176.0 6.73 10 Karnataka 167.0 176.3 5.57 172.6 182.2 5.56 170.0 179.5 5.59 11 Kerala 170.5 181.6 6.51 169.8 179.8 5.89 170.3 181.0 6.28 12 Madhya Pradesh 164.5 177.2 7.72 166.9 178.8 7.13 165.5 177.9 7.49 13 Maharashtra 167.3 178.9 6.93 159.3 171.1 7.41 162.0 173.7 7.22 14 Odisha 166.8 178.4 6.95 162.9 171.0 4.97 165.7 176.3 6.40 15 Punjab 164.8 172.4 4.61 157.2 164.1 4.39 161.4 168.7 4.52 16 Rajasthan 162.3 173.4 6.84 161.1 171.6 6.52 161.9 172.8 6.73 17 Tamil Nadu 169.6 182.2 7.43 170.9 182.7 6.90 170.4 182.5 7.10 18 Telangana 174.2 190.7 9.47 168.8 182.7 8.23 171.2 186.3 8.82 19 Uttar Pradesh 164.6 175.8 6.80 164.5 175.9 6.93 164.6 175.8 6.80 20 Uttarakhand 162.2 172.6 6.41 165.7 175.6 5.97 163.5 173.7 6.24 21 West Bengal 171.1 185.9 8.65 171.0 182.6 6.78 171.1 184.3 7.71 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 175.5 186.0 5.98 173.9 186.2 7.07 174.9 186.1 6.40 All India 166.3 177.9 6.98 164.6 175.3 6.50 165.5 176.7 6.77

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir). @ : States having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011.

