Cummins Inc. and Tata Motors sign a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate India’s journey towards ‘Net Zero’ emissions with Hydrogen powered commercial vehicle solutions

Mumbai: Cummins Inc., a global power solutions and hydrogen technologies provider, and Tata Motors, the largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India, including hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and battery electric vehicle systems.

The MoU was signed in the presence of N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, and Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman, Cummins Inc., on November 14, 2022, at the Tata Sons Headquarters – Bombay House, in Mumbai, India. Senior officials and dignitaries from Cummins India and Tata Motors were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

On this occasion, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors said, “The shift to sustainable mobility is irreversible and Tata Motors is committed to be amongst the leaders of green mobility. We are taking definitive steps to drive this global megatrend forward in each of our businesses. Working with partners who share the same vision is essential for this transition and we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Cummins for their next generation, hydrogen propulsion systems. We are excited to indigenize the cutting-edge hydrogen technology to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of green and future ready commercial vehicles, accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility in the country, and to contribute towards India’s ‘net zero’ carbon emission goals.”

Commenting on the strategic collaboration, Mr. Tom Linebarger, Executive Chairman, Cummins Inc., said, “Climate change is the existential crisis of our time, and this collaboration between Cummins and Tata Motors accelerates our ability to address it. Cummins is well-positioned to help our customers successfully and seamlessly transition to economically viable decarbonized solutions. Cummins and Tata Motors have a strong history of partnership, and the next step into low and zero-emissions technologies is an exciting development for zero-emissions transportation. Our collaboration in India is an important milestone for Cummins and Tata as we work together to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy and a zero-emissions world. We strongly believe that this collaboration is a significant step forward to achieving India’s Green Hydrogen Mission. I am excited to enable powering a cleaner and greener India.”

In 1993, the two engineering companies came together to fulfill their goal of introducing best-in-class cleaner vehicle technology solutions to the Indian market – Tata Motors to deliver best-in-class mobility solutions in India and Cummins to power that vision through their products and services. Driven by a shared ideology, common vision, and values of Integrity, Teamwork, and Excellence, this partnership has grown from strength to strength over the last three decades. This MoU further solidifies their association and is aligned with India’s vision of ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’ and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. India will be one of the first markets to receive Cummins’ Hydrogen engines, an important technology to help drive decarbonization.

CUMMINS LOW AND ZERO EMISSION PRODUCTS

Cummins B6.7H hydrogen engine with up to 290 hp (216 kW) output and 1200 Nm peak torque is an all-new engine platform featuring cutting-edge technology to enhance power density, reduce friction losses and improve thermal efficiency. As a result, performance is transparent and compatible with the same transmissions, drivelines, and cooling packages. The B6.7H hydrogen engine is being derived from Cummins fuel-agnostic platform offering the benefit of a common-base architecture and low-to-zero carbon fuel capability.

Cummins zero-emission product portfolio also includes its fourth-generation hydrogen fuel cell engine. Designed to meet the duty-cycle, performance and packaging requirements of medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses, the fuel cell technology is available in 135 kW single- and 270-kW dual modules. The systems have strong operating cycle efficiency and durability for a lower total cost of ownership. Cummins battery portfolio includes both Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery packs, each of which targets a different duty cycle and use case.

Destination Zero™ is Cummins’ strategy to go further and faster to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) and air quality impacts of its products and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Cummins is pursuing a dual-path approach, meaning the company is reducing emissions from internal combustion engines while simultaneously investing in new, zero-emissions products. The company spends approximately $ 1 billion annually on research and development of future technologies.

Cummins’ approach lowers emissions today; incorporates well-to-wheel emissions reductions by matching technology readiness with infrastructure readiness; drives wide-scale adoption due to affordability by using the right technology at the right time; and will achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.