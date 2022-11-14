IndiGo enhances domestic connectivity, introduces direct flights between Ahmedabad and Amritsar

New Delhi: In its bid to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has announced the launch of new flights between Ahmedabad and Amritsar as part of its winter schedule for 2022, effective from December 01, 2022. This new route is being introduced to cater to the increasing demand on the route during the upcoming holiday season.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to introduce new direct flights between Ahmedabad and Amritsar. Both cities have a rich history palette and culture. Enhanced connectivity between the commercial and textile hub of these states will help boost economic growth through increased trade opportunities and tourist footprint. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network.”

These destinations are known for their rich heritage and serve as manufacturing centers of various industrial goods. Amritsar is famous for its historical significance. It is the largest and most important city in Punjab and is a major commercial, cultural, and transportation centre. There are various shrines and sacred places of all religions situated in this holy city. Locations like Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border, Ram Tirth, Gurudwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Guru Bazaar, Gobindgarh Fort, Sadda Pind, and a lot more places are in the outskirts of the district, which are popular tourist attractions.

On the other hand, located on the banks of the Sabarmati River, the city of Ahmedabad built its fortune on the thriving textile industry, which earned it the nickname ‘Manchester of the East’. It is famous for its cotton textiles, street food places, diamond cutting and much more. Enhanced connectivity to Ahmedabad will provide easy access to tourist destinations such as Sabarmati Ashram, Manek Chowk, Lal Darwaja market, Kankaria Lake, Sindhi market, The Calico Museum of Textiles, Modhera Sun temple and more.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.