Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar Releases Training Modules of Central Sector Scheme

New Delhi : Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar today released the Training Modules of Central Sector Scheme i.e. “In-service training and sensitisation of key functionaries of Central and State Government and Local bodies at India International Centre, New Delhi.

Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPwD; Smt. Tarika Roy, Joint Secretary, DEPwD; Dr. Uma Tuli, Ex – CCPD and Dr. Subodh Kumar, Member Secretary, RCI were also present during this release. Approx 100 heads of the training institutes and faculty members from Delhi and NCR attended the event.

The Training Modules have been developed by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) for different level of target groups i.e. health and allied professionals, education functionaries, grassroot level functionaries, senior and mid – level functionaries including introductory modules in English and Hindi with pictorial and graphic designs.

In his address, Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar informed that the Training Modules developed by RCI for the six target groups will be instrumental to sensitise the government functionaries at different levels and other stakeholders to deal with the persons with disabilities effectively. He also informed that through this scheme, 12000 government functionaries have been sensitised till date. “The scheme proposes to train approximately 10,000 key functionaries every year through short term training programmes. The Department has sanctioned and released Grant-in-Aid of Rs. 762 Lakhs to RCI for further release of GIA to implementing agencies,” Dr. Virendra Kumar said.

The DEPwD has been in process of implementing this scheme all over the country in the forthcoming month. The Union Minister appealed to all the stakeholders to work together for this social cause and the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The Secretary DEPwD, in her address, apprised about this initiative taken by the RCI and expressed hope that the Training Modules will play an important role for upgradation of knowledge of stakeholders for empowerment of persons with disabilities in our country.