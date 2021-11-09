Efforts to drive low carbon development pathways in industry sector are critical for achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi : On the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow, the LeadIT (Leadership Group for Industry transition) Summit 2021 was held in hybrid mode presided by India and Sweden. Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, delivering the opening remarks,highlighted that industry sectors together contribute about 30% of the total CO2 emissions, and thus, efforts to drive low carbon development pathways in industry sector are critical for achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

LeadIT is a voluntary initiative for promoting low-carbon transition especially in the hard-to-abate sectors like Iron & Steel, Aluminium, Cement and Concrete, petrochemicals, fertilisers, bricks, heavy-duty transport, etc. through active participation of private sector companies.

Shri Yadav further stressed that although new countries like USA, Austria and Ethiopia, and companies including Skanska, Heidelberg Cement and Salzgitter have joined the initiative, it is necessary that more companies from the heavy industries should join the global initiative.

