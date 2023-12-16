Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shri Arjun Munda visits Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology at Ranchi today

New Delhi,16th December: Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda paid a visit to the Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology at Garh Khatanga in Ranchi, and was accorded a traditional welcome upon arrival by tribal children. Shri Arjun Munda also visited ICAR research complex for Eastern Region and interacted with Agro entrepreneurs and agricultural scientists at the National Institute of Secondary Agriculture.

At the Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology, Shri Arjun Munda reviewed the various activities of the Institute for better agricultural production along with Member of Parliament representing Ranchi Lok Sabha Constituency Shri Sanjay Seth and Director Dr. Sujay Rakshit.

In his address Shri Arjun Munda said that our country resides in its villages and agriculture is a major source of livelihood for rural people. Agricultural growth has an intimate connection with rural development. He said that the Institute is working with a broader vision of harnessing the potential of microbial biotechnology in an integrated manner to accelerate the pace of agricultural growth.

At ICAR research complex for Eastern Region, minister interacted with the Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO’S) and the local Farmers and expressed his gratitude to the farmers who contribute a lot towards the country’s economy. The country has become self-reliant in food production due to the hard work of our farmers and technologies developed by the agricultural scientists like the introduction of agricultural drones being utilised for additional activities like crop spraying and crop monitoring.

Shri Munda urged the farming community to take advantages of several important schemes launched by the Government like, PM Fasal Bima and PM Kisan Samridhi.

While interacting with Agro entrepreneurs and agricultural scientists at the National Institute of Secondary Agriculture, Shri Munda had a detailed discussion about the different activities of the Institute regarding the challenges and opportunities of Lac cultivation, processing and export to other countries.

The state of Jharkhand ranks first in the country for production of lacquer, and the weather in Jharkhand is also suitable for Lac cultivation.