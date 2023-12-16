New Delhi,16th December: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for Cabinet’s decision to designate Surat Airport as an International Airport.

In a post on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said “Surat is a treasure trove for travelers not only because of its glittering diamonds but also for its diverse culture and vibrant heritage. The elevation of the Surat Airport to an international one will open doors for foreign tourists and also will enhance foreign trade. My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji for the Cabinet’s decision to designate it as an international airport.”