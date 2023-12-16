NationalTop News

President leads the nation in paying tributes to the brave fallen heroes on Vijay Diwas commemorating India’s victory in 1971 war

Their valour, dedication, sacrifices & unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people’s hearts and nation’s history: Prime Minister

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi,16th December: President Smt Droupadi Murmu, on December 16, 2023, led the nation in paying tributes to the brave fallen heroes on the occasion of Vijay Diwas which commemorates India’s historic victory in the 1971 war. Through a post on X, the President said the nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice and unparalled courage of the Armed Forces personnel which ensured India’s victory.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers, remembering their sacrifices and unwavering spirit. It will forever be etched in the people’s hearts and nation’s history, he said.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh recalled the indomitable courage and valour of the Armed Forces personnel, stating that “We are proud of our Armed Forces who have fearlessly protected our country in every circumstance”.

The Raksha Mantri also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to mark the day. Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh also paid homage.

