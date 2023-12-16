President leads the nation in paying tributes to the brave fallen heroes on Vijay Diwas commemorating India’s victory in 1971 war

New Delhi,16th December: President Smt Droupadi Murmu, on December 16, 2023, led the nation in paying tributes to the brave fallen heroes on the occasion of Vijay Diwas which commemorates India’s historic victory in the 1971 war. Through a post on X, the President said the nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice and unparalled courage of the Armed Forces personnel which ensured India’s victory.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2023

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers, remembering their sacrifices and unwavering spirit. It will forever be etched in the people’s hearts and nation’s history, he said.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2023

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh recalled the indomitable courage and valour of the Armed Forces personnel, stating that “We are proud of our Armed Forces who have fearlessly protected our country in every circumstance”.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2023

The Raksha Mantri also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to mark the day. Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh also paid homage.