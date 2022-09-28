Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh asks State Governments to facilitate the Central Deputation of IAS and other All India Services officers

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today asked State Governments to facilitate the Central Deputation of IAS and other All India Services officers.

Addressing the Annual Conference of Principal Secretaries of States/UTs looking after Personnel, General Administration and Administrative Reforms, the Minister said, Central Deputation is part of the federal structure in our country and urged the State Governments to cooperate with the Central Government to address the concerns in this regard. He said, an All-India Service officer is an important interface of the Government, both within the State as well as the Centre.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, there is already a laid down structure for Cadre Management of All India Services and the same needs to be followed in letter and spirit. A particular aspect in this regard is the deployment of the All-India Service officers at Centre, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh underlined that the Central Government, with the sole objective of weeding out the deadwood in order to maintain a high standard of efficiency and initiative in the State/Centre, carries out intensive review of service records of Members of the Services which has been provided under Rule 16(3) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958. The Minister solicited the co-operation of the State Governments in completing all such reviews pending with them expeditiously, under intimation to DoP&T.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that during the current year, the Central Government has successfully allotted 180 IAS officers through Civil Services Examination and around 434 vacancies have been determined for recruitment through induction from State Services that are to be filled up soon. The Minister said, he would also request the State Governments to follow the guidelines relating to effective service and vigilance management of All India Services officers circulated by the Central Government from time to time.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that after the Covid Pandemic, this Conference is a revival of the tradition of Annual Conferences with State Secretaries in charge of personnel matters to discuss and engage on matters of mutual concern and interest.

Dwelling on the training aspect, Dr Jitendra Singh said, to get the best out of a government officer, he or she should be adequately trained and the Central Government has prepared effective training modules for training its officers. He said, the Central Government has also devised a module for State Government officials, particularly those working at cutting edge level and urged the State Governments to take full advantage of the same.

The Minister said, the officers of All India Services form the backbone of Indian administration and it is important that concerted efforts are put in by the Government of India and by the State Governments, to achieve the objectives of good governance by effective implementation of governmental policies and programs. He said, there is need to have a platform where interaction at regular intervals between this Department and other stakeholders continues to take place.

The Government of India and the Government of States are the biggest employers of the country. A Government job is the dream job for every citizen, cutting across all sections of the society. The people look up to the Government job not only because it provides the best facilities, salary package and job security but also because the selection process is open to all and is merit based.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “I am happy to inform you that the Central Government has taken initiative to fill all the vacant posts under it in a mission mode and expressed hope that the State Governments too would be undertaking similar exercise. While getting a government job remains a dream for every aspirant, the aspect of doing the job with integrity and devotion and living up to the expectations of the public attains equal significance, particularly in today’s scenario.

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated Secretary, DOP&T and her team for their effort to make this interactive meeting a regular event and added that he would support such continued interaction with the representatives of the State Govt. by DOPT.