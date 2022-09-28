PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths in an accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the deaths in an accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. He also wished speedy recovery of the those injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”