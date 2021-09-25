Union Minister Anurag Thakur flags off second edition of ‘Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge at Leh, Ladakh

New Delhi : As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ and ‘Fit India Movement’, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur today flagged off the second edition of Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge organised by Ladakh police in coordination with Cycling Federation of India.

The Minister while flagging off the cycling challenge said that the motivation behind Fit India Movement, as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to invigorate fitness consciousness among the people of India. The Minister said that he feels exalted seeing the vigour among Ladakh youth participating in the cycling competition at 11000 feet above the sea level. The Minister applauded the youth of Ladakh for contributing towards Fit India Campaign by promoting cycling competition.

The Minister also congratulated the Ladakh Police and LAHDC for promoting this cycling competition under Fit India Movement.

While emphasising the role of youth in promoting the Fit India Campaign Shri Thakur said ‘Let’s cycle, let’s stay fit, let’s keep India fit. If the youth is fit, India is fit’.

The Minister also participated in a cycling competition along with Member of Parliament, Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and CEC, Tashi Gyalson.