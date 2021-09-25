Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Dr. Bharati Pawar, MoS, Health Ministry inaugurates 66th Foundation Day celebrations of AIIMS, New Delhi

New Delhi : Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and President, AIIMS presided over an event to mark the 66th Foundation Day of AIIMS, New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. This day marks the beginning of undergraduate teaching at AIIMS and it was on this date that the first batch of MBBS classes were held in 1956.

Congratulating the institute, The Union Health Minister alerted the community to the fact that success increases expectations and responsibility of the achiever. “AIIMS New Delhi is a lighthouse to all the 22 new AIIMS spread across India. The students and teachers from here can help these institutes through their rich experience to replicate the success of this AIIMS throughout India.”

Sharing his experience, the Union Health Minister said, “Whenever I go to a hospital, I feel very sad to see the bouncers there, where sick people come for treatment, and not to quarrel. But if they are quarreling, then they must be angry and this anger must be due to some lack in efforts from our end.

He further added, “When a doctor sees the patient as a God, long queues of patients don’t bother. In fact it is in this spirit, patients’ treatement becomes a priority.

He also said, “Patriotism is not only a responsibility of the soldiers standing on the border, but it is equally our responsibility to ensure good health of our citizens. If we connect the health of our people with patriotism, then I think positive change becomes inevitable.”

Speaking on the vision of the Government, he observed that it is due to the relentless efforts of Shri Narendra Modi that Healthcare has been linked with Development in India. “The Budget Outlay for Health has increased 137% since last year to 2.40 lakh crore. Ayushman Bharat has transformed healthcare in the country where poor patients can access the same non-governmental treatment facility earlier reserved for only those who could afford it.” He also cautioned that governments can only initiate action, passion can only come from service providers and exhorted the community to serve everyone out of a sense of passion and dedication towards the cause.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Pawar praised the AIIMS community for their endless and selfless efforts at the forefront of Public Service for more than five decades. She said, “With the first heart transplant in India in 1994, first robotic surgery in 2005, the first TMJ (Total Temporomandibular Joint) replacement in 2014, AIIMS has established a high reputation and has contributed significantly in academic, research and patient care.” Speaking on Antyodaya and Sarvodaya, she congratulated the Hospital for offering treatment at the emergency centre free for the first 24 hours and free in-house surgery for all BPL families and advised the nurses, receptionists and staff to be compassionate to patients who are in their most vulnerable state in the hospital.

At the function, Mandaviya and Dr. Pawar gave away 33 awards and medals to faculty members and graduating students. Mandaviya recounted an event in his early life when he was felicitated for writing an essay on Indira Gandhi which encouraged him to undertake further effort in the direction and gradually shaping him to what he is today.

The Union Health Minister also digitally inaugurated a high throughput lab in the RAK building that can conduct 50 laboratory diagnostic tests and present results in 2-3 hours. Along with the Minister of State, he inaugurated and an exhibition themed “Digital Health and Medical Education”. All the departments displayed exhibits on different topics related to the theme.

Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, Shri Vishal Chauhan, Jt. Secretary (Health Ministry) and Deputy Director, AIIMS, Dr. Anita Saxena, Dean (Academics), AIIMS New Delhi, Dr Peush Sahni, Chairman, Scientific Exhibition Committee and other senior doctors were also present at the event.