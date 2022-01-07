New Delhi : In view of the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially of Omicron variant in Delhi-NCR, the Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting yesterday to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi NCR, which includes Delhi and nine bordering districts in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Keeping in view the close knit urban structure of the NCR Region, the Home Secretary emphasized that it is necessary for all concerned authorities in Delhi and the NCR Region to come together to tackle the virus. He reiterated on the need to have a unified strategy in the Delhi-NCR Region to tackle the COVID19 pandemic.

During this meeting he conveyed that the Omicron variant being highly transmissible, no stone is to be left unturned to deal with any surge in cases and immediate steps should be taken to further strengthen the monitoring and containment mechanism. He stressed that the State and the local administration should strictly enforce the norms of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour; that is wearing of face masks and maintaining safe social distance in all public areas and public gatherings.

He also stressed that the health infrastructure in all the Districts of Delhi-NCR should be immediately strengthened to deal with any enhanced requirement. Further, it should be ensured that oxygen supply equipment is fully functional and buffer stocks of essential drugs are maintained.

The Union Home Secretary stressed on ramping up of testing in all the districts of Delhi-NCR, where testing appears to be less. All measures and mechanisms to contain and curb the spread of the virus must be reinvigorated.

The meeting was attended by Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) NitiAayog, and other senior officers of the Central Government and Chief Secretaries/ ACSs of the States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, along with officials from the District administration of NCT of Delhi and the neighbouring districts.