New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has appreciated KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar for inspiring youngsters of Tamil Nadu regarding sports and fitness under the “Meet the Champions” program.

In a reply to a tweet by PIB Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said;

“Remarkable gesture by KC Ganapathy and @VarunThakkar100 to inspire the talented youngsters of Tamil Nadu.

I am confident such efforts will increase awareness about issues relating to sports and fitness.”