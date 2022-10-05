Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shahheld a review meeting in Srinagar today on security situation in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi : Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah held a review meeting in Srinagar today on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, and other senior officials of the Government of India, including the Army, CAPF, J&K Police and Jammu & Kashmir Government attended the meeting.

The Union Home Minister asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations, to fulfill the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir.

Shri Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring Rule of Law. The ‘HarGharTiranga’ campaign during the Independence Day celebrations saw a new level of unprecedented enthusiasm.

Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists. He reviewed the working of the security grid and progress made on various items of the security agenda in previous meetings to reduce the incidents of terrorism and stranglehold of the separatist networks over the system.

The Union Home Minister exhorted the security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism. The cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective. The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation. The Terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled, said the Union Home Minister.