Ministerial dialogue of US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) to be held on 7th October 2022

New Delhi : Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, will lead an official and business delegation to Washington DC and Houston, USA, from 6-11 October 2022.

In Washington DC, Hon’ble Minister will co-chair the Ministerial dialogue of US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP), to be held on 7th October 2022with HE Ms. Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy,USA.

The revamped USISCEP was launchedin accordance with U.S.-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. President Joe Biden at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate held in April 2021.

The partnership continues to advance energy security and innovation; scaling up emerging clean energy technologies; and deploying technical solutions through 5 pillars:

(i) Responsible Oil and Gas Pillar (ii) Power and Energy Efficiency Pillar (iii) Renewable Energy Pillar (iv) Sustainable Growth Pillar (V) Emerging Fuels and technologies.

Hon’ble Minister will interact with World Bank Officials on Climate Resilient Urban Infrastructure. He will also participate in two executive roundtableswith USA India Business Council in Washington D.C. and with USA India Strategic Partnership Forum in Houston.

Hon’ble Minister will also hold discussions with CEOs of US based energy companies.