Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah laid Foundation Stone of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal of Gwalior Airport today

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah laid the Foundation Stone of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal of Gwalior Airport, today in Madhya Pradesh. Shri Amit Shah performed Bhoomi Pujan and dedicated tap-water projects of worth Rs. 4,200 crore and handed over houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to beneficiaries. Several dignitaries including the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia were present on the occasion.

In his address, the Union Home Minister said recently, on behalf of 130 crore people of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his immense faith worshiped Mahakal. He said previous Governments kept India’s cultural heritage in a dilapidated condition even after being in power foryears. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi respected all our values ​​equally without indulging in the politics of appeasement.

Shri Amit Shah said today a State-of-the-Art terminal building of the airport has been inaugurated and it will be one of the best airports in the country. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward the goal of providing houses to every poor person in cities or villages. He said the previous Government had stopped all schemes in Madhya Pradesh, but after taking over as Chief Minister again, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan re-started all the schemes and has vowed to complete them beforethe target of 2024. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the scheme of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’, and that too was stopped by the previous Government, but Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhanre-started that scheme and works worth about Rs.4,200 crore for Gwalior are being started, today. He said this airport has a built-up area of ​​25,000 square meters in which capacity has been expanded from 1.6 lakh passengers per year to 11 lakh passengers per year. Powered by green energy with 2.5 GW of solar power, this airport has the capacity to handle more than 1,400 passengers simultaneously. Along with this, a cargo terminal has also been built, which will be useful for sending MSME products and small scale industries worldwide of the Gwalior-Chambal Division.

The Union Home Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a great amount of development in infrastructure across the country. He said during the tenure of the previous glGovernment at the Centre, 12 kms of National Highways were constructed per day, today 37 kms of National Highways are constructed per day. Earlier, 375 km of Railway lines was laid in a year, this has increased to 1458 km per year. Earlier, the Agriculture budget was Rs. 27,000 crore, which has now been increased to Rs. 1,24,000 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UnionGovernment is workimg towards all-round development.

Shri Amit Shah said many problems, which could not be solved for years, have been re-solved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Prime Minister Modi laid the Foundation Stone of the grand Ram temple. With his determination and morale Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Article 370 from Jammu &Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Rajpath has been converted into ‘Kartavyapath’. Prime Minister Modi has accomplished many such tasks which could never have been done earlier.

The Union Home Minister said Prime Minister Modi also brought the UDAN scheme in the Civil Aviation sector and today 10 million passengers are traveling by air due to air connectivity between 2-tier and 3-tier cities. He said with the use of technology, Prime Minister Modi has provided 224 crore COVID-19 vaccines free of cost in our vast country. Apart from this, the Government led by Shri Narendra Modi has also provided free ration to the poor for about two and a half years. Shri Shah said Shri Modi has provided housing, electricity, toilets and health facilities up to Rs. five lakh and free ration to 80 crore people. He said all-round development of Madhya Pradesh is the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan.