First Consignment of LHB Wheels to Indian Railways Flags off from Forged Wheel Plant (FWP) of RINL at Raebareli

New Delhi : At a function held at the Forged wheel plant (FWP) of RINL at Raebareli today, Shri Sanjay Singh, , Secretary , Ministry of Steel , flagged off the 1st consignment of LHB wheels to the Indian Railways in the presence of Shri Atul Bhatt CMD, RINL, Ms. Ruchika Chaudhary Govil, Addl. Secretary to the Ministry of Steel and a host of other dignitaries.

Earlier, Shri Sanjay Singh inspected the Forged wheel plant of RINL and expressed happiness at the collective, cohesive and dedicated commitment of RINL in manufacturing the much needed LHB wheels.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Singh expressed happiness at the despatch of first consignment of LHB wheels to the Indian Railways and described it as a momentous occasion in the history of RINL. He expressed confidence that FWP will be a game changer for RINL. He said that it is yet another step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. He praised the Forged wheel plant of RINL for its very high levels of automation and advised leverage the latest technologies for cost cutting. Shri Singh exhorted RINL collective to align its operations towards Industry 4.0 and obtain necessary certification and work towards exponential growth.

Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, described the 1st despatch of LHB wheels as a major milestone and said that everyone at RINL is deeply committed and striving hard to take RINL to greater heights. He profusely thanked Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Steel and Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of state for Steel for their continuous motivation and guidance which enabled development of LHB wheels by RINL from FWP. He thanked SMS Germany, NSH, SMS India, RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation of Indian Railways), consultant MECON for their unstinted support in achieving the unique feat of producing LHB wheels from FWP. Shri Atul Bhatt emphasized that the plant has the potential to produce high quality wheels not just for Indian Railways but also to become a supplier of choice for the railroads of developed countries.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Ruchika Chaudhary Govil, Addl. Secretary to the Ministry of Steel congratulated RINL on the great achievement and expressed confidence that RINL will be ready to meet the future diversified needs of Indian Railways. She said that RINL has gone from strength to strength and with the production of LHB wheels. RINL transformed its brand image from being a Steel producer to a manufacturer of international standards. RINL’s production of LHB wheels will not only help in import substitution but will also encourage export promotion.

, Shri B.L.Bairwa, ED, RDSO lauded the untiring efforts of RINL for establishing the sophisticated plant at FWP and assured continued support.

Shri ND Rao, PCMM (Principal chief materials manager) , Modern coach factory, Rae Bareli congratulated RINL for the first despatch of LHB wheels and also expressed confidence that FWP would be able to fulfil the gap created by the stoppage of supply of forged wheels from the traditional suppliers from Ukraine etc.,

Earlier, Dr. VR Bapa rao, Chief general manager & HOD, FWP gave an overview of FWP and its achievements. Shri K. Srinivas, Chief general manager (FWP) proposed the vote of thanks.