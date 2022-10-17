Odisha reports 49 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 49 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 16th Oct
New Positive Cases: 49
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 29
Local contacts: 20
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 6
4. Cuttack: 3
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Jajpur: 2
7. Kalahandi: 1
8. Khurda: 6
9. Nawarangpur: 1
10. Nayagarh: 2
11. Nuapada: 2
12. Puri: 7
13. Sambalpur: 4
14. Sonepur: 1
15. Sundargarh: 10
16. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 84
Cumulative tested: 33724846
Positive: 1335503
Recovered: 1325678
Active cases: 570