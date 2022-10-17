Odisha reports 49 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 49 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 16th Oct

New Positive Cases: 49

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 29

Local contacts: 20

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 6

4. Cuttack: 3

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Jajpur: 2

7. Kalahandi: 1

8. Khurda: 6

9. Nawarangpur: 1

10. Nayagarh: 2

11. Nuapada: 2

12. Puri: 7

13. Sambalpur: 4

14. Sonepur: 1

15. Sundargarh: 10

16. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 84

Cumulative tested: 33724846

Positive: 1335503

Recovered: 1325678

Active cases: 570