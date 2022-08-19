New Delhi : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Tennis legend & Chairperson, Square Panda, Andre Agassi.

Pradhan tweeted, “A #GOAT of the court, and a champion of education and skilling outside of it. Delighted to meet Tennis legend and Chairperson,@SquarePandaEdu, Mr.@AndreAgassi. Also, pleased to meet Mr. Andy Butler and Mr. Ashish Jhalani.”

Besides, Mr.@AndreAgassi and his team briefed me about their edtech’s plans in India and also about their mission to positively impact lives of learners, especially children, said Pradhan.

Further, Mr. @AndreAgassi’s passion for transforming education is admirable. I wish him and his team the best. May he continue to delight the world with his ‘returns’ in his mission to empower children and boost learning outcomes, he added.