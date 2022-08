Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena informs Due to another deep depression North Odisha districts may face another flood-like situation.

Besides, Current inflow of Hirakud is 3.23 lakh cusecs & outflow is 4.10 lakh cusecs, said Jena.

So there should be no floods in Mahanadi, its subsidiaries, he added.