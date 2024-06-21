Union Civil Aviation Minister participates in the yoga program organized at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi

Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu participated today in the 10th International Yoga Day event at Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. Secretary Civil Aviation, Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Shri Zulfiquar Hasan, Chairman Airport Authority of India, Shri Sanjeev Kumar, and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present at this event.

During his address to the participants, Shri Naidu, said, “Yoga is a balancing activity that harmonizes mind and body, uniting thought with action, and establishing personal perfection. By integrating the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects, yoga offers a holistic path to health and well-being and is a much-needed source of peace in our fast-paced lives.”

Union Minister applauded the Prime Minister’s effort to internationalize yoga as International Yoga Day. He further said Yoga is such a valuable heritage associated with Indian culture whose fame has now spread to foreign countries. Yoga has become quite popular, not only in India but all over the world. As a result of the initiative of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, International Yoga Day has been celebrated every year on June 21st since 2015. It is a matter of pride that today we have gathered here to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day.

In the present era, we are all well aware of the importance of yoga. Reflecting this importance of yoga, a special theme is decided for Yoga Day every year. This year, the theme of the 10th International Yoga Day is “Yoga for self and society” which perfectly reflects the importance of this ancient discipline. Yoga is not just about personal well-being; it promotes the connection between the inner and outer world.