G Kishan Reddy on Yoga: PM’s Vision Promotes Holistic Well-being Worldwide

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri G Kishan Reddy participated in the 10th International Yoga day celebration organized by the ABV Foundation & Nizam College at Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.

Shri Reddy said “I am Delighted to see people, particularly youth, embracing yoga in their lives. With the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modiji our ancient practice of yoga has become a powerful tool across the globe to attain holistic well-being”.

Officials of Ministry of Coal celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga with theme of ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. Ms. Vismita Tej, AS, Ms. Rupinder Brar, AS, Sh. B.P. Pati, JS, Sh. Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, JS along with other officials participated in the event. Ms. Vismita Tej, Additional Secretary expressed her views about the importance of Yoga in daily life and encouraged the participants to make yoga a regular practice. The yoga instructor from Bramha Kumaris was present to demonstrate the common yoga protocols and meditation practices. More than 100 officials were participated in the event.

Following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the world annually on June 21, since 2015.