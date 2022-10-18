Union Bank of India launched 6 Digital Banking Units and joined the Nation to deepen Financial Inclusion

Mumbai: To further deepening the financial inclusion, the Government in the 2022-23 budget announced setting up of 75 Digital Banking Units in 75 districts of the country. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units to the Nation, wherein Union Bank of India joins the Nation by operationalising six Digital Banking Units.

Digital Banking Unit (DBU) is a specialized fixed-point business unit / hub housing certain minimum digital infrastructure for delivering as well as servicing existing financial products & services digitally, in both self-service and assisted mode.

Our Bank is opening DBUs in following six centres

S. No. District State Regional Office Zonal Office 1 Rajahmundry Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry Visakhapatnam 2 Machilipatnam Andhra Pradesh Machilipatnam Vijayawada 3 Palakkad Kerala Kozhikode Mangaluru 4 Sagar Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Bhopal 5 Nagpur Maharashtra Nagpur Pune 6 Agartala Tripura Guwahati Kolkata

The objective of DBUs is to increase the digital penetration of financial services by providing cost effective, convenient access with enhanced experience using paperless secured and connected environment with most services being made available in self-service mode.

DBUs will function as independent branches with formats and designs most appropriate for digital banking users. DBUs will have self service an assisted zone apart from customer education and training zone to conduct awareness programs

Equipped with smart capabilities such as Interactive Multi-Functional Kiosks, Tablets, Automated Teller and Cash Recyclers machines, Video KYC Apparatus, DBUs are future ready banking outlets and will pave way for Digital financial Literacy.

Bank is going live with following kiosks in DBU in Self Service Modes

ATM CRM (Cash Recycling Machine) Passbook Printing Kiosk Multifunctional Kiosk Interactive Tabs Internet Banking Kiosk/PC. Video Chat Kiosk/PC.

Union Bank of India has made operational 27 services in all the 6 DBUs inaugurated today.