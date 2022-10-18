Odisha reports 59 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 59 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 17th Oct

New Positive Cases: 59

Of which 0-18 years: 6

In quarantine: 34

Local contacts: 25

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bargarh: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 4

4. Deogarh: 1

5. Jagatsinghpur: 5

6. Jajpur: 4

7. Khurda: 7

8. Mayurbhanj: 8

9. Nuapada: 3

10. Puri: 5

11. Rayagada: 2

12. Sambalpur: 2

13. Sonepur: 1

14. Sundargarh: 14

15. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 95

Cumulative tested: 33732858

Positive: 1335562

Recovered: 1325773

Active cases: 534