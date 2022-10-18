Odisha reports 59 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 59 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 17th Oct
New Positive Cases: 59
Of which 0-18 years: 6
In quarantine: 34
Local contacts: 25
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bargarh: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 4
4. Deogarh: 1
5. Jagatsinghpur: 5
6. Jajpur: 4
7. Khurda: 7
8. Mayurbhanj: 8
9. Nuapada: 3
10. Puri: 5
11. Rayagada: 2
12. Sambalpur: 2
13. Sonepur: 1
14. Sundargarh: 14
15. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 95
Cumulative tested: 33732858
Positive: 1335562
Recovered: 1325773
Active cases: 534