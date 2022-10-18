National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.37 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.37 Cr (2,19,37,66,738) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,60,467) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415338
2nd Dose 10120091
Precaution Dose 7059817
FLWs 1st Dose 18437045
2nd Dose 17718802
Precaution Dose 13725258
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41160467
2nd Dose 32157116
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61989913
2nd Dose 53256344
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561382322
2nd Dose 516178923
Precaution Dose 99664867
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204044350
2nd Dose 197047987
Precaution Dose 50372016
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127678800
2nd Dose 123200859
Precaution Dose 48156423
Precaution Dose 21,89,78,381
Total 2,19,37,66,738

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,449. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,919 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,77,068.

 

1,542 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,27,207 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.89 Cr (89,89,26,887) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.02% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.68%.

 

