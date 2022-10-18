India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.37 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.37 Cr (2,19,37,66,738) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,60,467) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415338 2nd Dose 10120091 Precaution Dose 7059817 FLWs 1st Dose 18437045 2nd Dose 17718802 Precaution Dose 13725258 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41160467 2nd Dose 32157116 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61989913 2nd Dose 53256344 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561382322 2nd Dose 516178923 Precaution Dose 99664867 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204044350 2nd Dose 197047987 Precaution Dose 50372016 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127678800 2nd Dose 123200859 Precaution Dose 48156423 Precaution Dose 21,89,78,381 Total 2,19,37,66,738

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,449. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,919 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,77,068.

1,542 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,27,207 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.89 Cr (89,89,26,887) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.02% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.68%.