Under Y20 engagement group of G20, Brainstorming Session on ‘Shared Future: Youth in Democracy & Governance’ being organised in New Delhi tomorrow

In an attempt to highlight the power of Youth in the areas of democracy and governance, Office of International Programmes, Shri Ram College of Commerce (OIP- SRCC) is conducting a Brainstorming Workshop in association with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India on Feb 22, 2023. The brainstorming workshop is a part of the activities of the Youth20 engagement group under the overall framework of G20.

Ms. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary (Youth Affairs), Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is expected to address the gathering.

The three main topics of the brainstorming workshop will be “Digital India,” “Student-centric Governance,” and “Policy Sector.” Entrepreneurs from the Delhi-NCR region, both aspiring and seasoned, are anticipated to attend the event. Alumni from overseas who are pursuing higher education will connect virtually.

Insights of the session will be captured in a rapporteur report summarizing the discussions and policy recommendations after the session.

About Department of Youth Affairs:

The Youth represent the future of the nation and are its most valuable human resource. To optimally tap their constructive and creative energies, the Department pursues the twin objectives of personality building and nation building.

About OIP, SRCC

Office of International Programmes, Shri Ram College of Commerce (OIP- SRCC) aims to create and expand international synergies through cross-cultural and academic exchange programmes. It facilitates collaborations and cooperation in education, research and academic activities with universities, institutions and international organizations.

Since its inception in 2015, OIP- SRCC has facilitated 175+ national and international programmes with leading global educational institutions such as Harvard University (USA), Melbourne University (Australia), Utrecht University (Netherlands) are among others and several flagship programmes in collaboration with various Ministries viz. Ministry of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Electronics, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture and NITI Aayog.OIP has facilitated dialogues and interactions with several Embassies and International organizations viz. World Bank in Delhi, UNDP in Delhi, International Cooperative Alliance- Asia Pacific(ICA- AP), UNESCAP in Bangkok, UNESCO in Paris and United Nations Headquarters in New York.