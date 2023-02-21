Paddy Procurement crosses 700 LMT mark benefiting over 96 lakh farmers; MSP of about Rs. 1,45,845Crores paid to farmers

Paddy procurement for KMS 2022-23 (Kharif crop) is progressing smoothlywith purchase of over702LMT of paddy upto 20.02.2023.Over 96 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP outflow of Rs. 1,45,845crores with transfer of payment directly into farmers’ account.

All arrangements are in place for hassle-free procurement operations.Rice delivery against the procured paddyis around 218 LMT in the Central Pool upto 20.02.2023. Adequate rice stock is currently available in the Central Pool for meeting the requirements of the country.

For Kharif crop of current KMS 2022-23, a quantity of 765.43 LMT Paddy (514 LMT in terms of Rice) has been estimated to be procured as against 749 LMT Paddy (503 LMT in terms of Rice) actually procured during last KMS 2021-22 (Kharif Crop).

The estimated procurement of Paddy for Rabi crop of KMS 2022-23 is going to be finalized in the forthcoming Food Secretaries’ meeting to be held on 01.03.2023. With the inclusion of Rabi crop, it is expected that around 900 LMT paddy may be procured during the entire KMS 2022-23.